National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf concludes visit to the United States

National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, Moeed Yusuf concludes his US visit
  • Yusuf claims discussions with US NSA Jake Suvillan are still underway.
  • Think tanks, media and Pakistani immigrants in the US are in the loop, says Yusuf.
  • The two countries focus on bringing positive outcomes.

National Security Adviser (NSA) to the Prime Minister, Moeed Yusuf has proclaimed the conclusion of his visit to the United States (US), calling it a "constructive visit."

The NSA also gave an insight into his current engagements and said that he is still in contact with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan since their negotiations began in Geneva.

Besides that, Yusuf said think tanks, media, and Pakistani immigrants in the US are in the loop regarding the negotiations. 

According to Yusuf, the bilateral relationship between the two countries is "heading in the right way" and this time, both sides are interested in bringing positive outcomes.

“Concluded a constructive visit to the US. Besides continuing discussions with @JakeSullivan46 that began in Geneva, engaged with the Hill, think tanks, media, & our diaspora. The Pak-US relationship is moving in the right direction. The focus of both sides is on outcomes, not optics,” wrote Yusuf on Twitter.

