Turkey exempts Pakistani students from hotel quarantine

The Turkish government on Friday exempted Pakistani and Afghani students from a mandatory quarantine at hotels for a fee and allowed them to self-isolate at their dormitories of Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution.

This rule is effective from today till September 1, 2021, Pakistan Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

"Students will be quarantined at the Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK)’s Muhteşem Süleyman Dormitory in Istanbul and Tahsin Banguoğlu KYK Dormitory in Ankara," the statement said.

A valid student identification document showing that they study higher education in Turkey would be required, the statement said.

Pakistani students studying at universities based in provinces other than Istanbul or Ankara, will only be able to travel to the provinces where their registered universities are based after the end of the quarantine period in KYK dormitories in Istanbul or Ankara.



Those coming from Pakistan who have valid residence and work permits will be exempted from hotel quarantine and will spend their mandatory quarantine period at their residence.

However, such persons will only be allowed to go to their residence by private vehicle and cannot use domestic flights or public transportation.

"Other than current students and holders of Turkish residence or work permit, those coming from Pakistan for visit or tourism purposes, will be quarantined at the designated private hotels as per previous practice," the statement added.

Before Turkey had revised the travel policy, a 10-day mandatory quarantine had been imposed for people coming to the country from Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Turkish nationals returning from Afghanistan or Pakistan will also be exempted from hotel quarantine.

"Following their entry into the country, persons specified in this group will complete their quarantine processes at their residence," the advisory said.