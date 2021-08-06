 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Pakistan’s senior batsman Azhar Ali.
Pakistan’s senior batsman Azhar Ali. 

  • Starting off well in the Test Championship is of immense importance for Pakistan, says Ali.
  • Pakistani team realises that WI is a tough team to beat in their home ground.
  • Ali aimed to score at least two centuries against WI. 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s senior batsman Azhar Ali wished for a victorious start for the country in ICC Test Championship 2021-23 by claiming a win against West Indies.

Pakistan will face West Indies in a two-match series, scheduled to be played in Jamaica from August 12. This will be Pakistan’s first series in the new cycle of ICC Test Championship, which will be played under a slightly tweaked points system than that in the previous cycle.

Talking ahead of the Pakistan team’s practice session for the coming series, senior batsman Azhar Ali on Friday said that it is of immense importance for Pakistan to start off well in the Test Championship.

He said that the series is a very good opportunity for the team to succeed.

He said that if a team manages to get an early lead in the Test Championship table, it will give them a psychological edge over other teams.

We are looking forward to starting the new Test championship cycle with a win and will try to give our best, he added.

Ali further stated that the team realises that WI is a tough team to beat in their home ground but as Pakistan has played in WI before, they will use their experience in their favour.

Though praising the host team’s bowling attack, the 36-year-old cricketer said that the West Indians can pose thereat to any visiting side as they know their conditions well.

“West Indies’ bowler attack is seasoned, they are not only aware of their conditions but they also have good experience and they can pose challenges to any batting line, said Ali.

Speaking about getting lesser numbers of test matches in bilateral series, Ali termed it frustrating and disappointing.

“However, being a professional, my job is to stay focused on the team’s cause and give my best for the team,” he said.

Ali aimed to score at least two centuries against WI and wished luck to Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for his contest in the final game scheduled for tomorrow.

More From Sports:

Arshad Nadeem in high spirits to earn medal for Pakistan at Olympics

Arshad Nadeem in high spirits to earn medal for Pakistan at Olympics
KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals

KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals
Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief

Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief
India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says

India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says
We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'
Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports

Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports
English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan
KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members
KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today

KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today
KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today

KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today
WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

Latest

view all