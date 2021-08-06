Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship

Pakistan’s senior batsman Azhar Ali.

Starting off well in the Test Championship is of immense importance for Pakistan, says Ali.

Pakistani team realises that WI is a tough team to beat in their home ground.

Ali aimed to score at least two centuries against WI.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s senior batsman Azhar Ali wished for a victorious start for the country in ICC Test Championship 2021-23 by claiming a win against West Indies.

Pakistan will face West Indies in a two-match series, scheduled to be played in Jamaica from August 12. This will be Pakistan’s first series in the new cycle of ICC Test Championship, which will be played under a slightly tweaked points system than that in the previous cycle.

Talking ahead of the Pakistan team’s practice session for the coming series, senior batsman Azhar Ali on Friday said that it is of immense importance for Pakistan to start off well in the Test Championship.

He said that the series is a very good opportunity for the team to succeed.

He said that if a team manages to get an early lead in the Test Championship table, it will give them a psychological edge over other teams.

We are looking forward to starting the new Test championship cycle with a win and will try to give our best, he added.

Ali further stated that the team realises that WI is a tough team to beat in their home ground but as Pakistan has played in WI before, they will use their experience in their favour.

Though praising the host team’s bowling attack, the 36-year-old cricketer said that the West Indians can pose thereat to any visiting side as they know their conditions well.

“West Indies’ bowler attack is seasoned, they are not only aware of their conditions but they also have good experience and they can pose challenges to any batting line, said Ali.

Speaking about getting lesser numbers of test matches in bilateral series, Ali termed it frustrating and disappointing.

“However, being a professional, my job is to stay focused on the team’s cause and give my best for the team,” he said.

Ali aimed to score at least two centuries against WI and wished luck to Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for his contest in the final game scheduled for tomorrow.