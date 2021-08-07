 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Name of Princess Charlotte's photographer revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Name of Princess Charlottes photographer revealed

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is taking part in the Big Butterfly Count, which has been taking place across the UK from July 16 to August 8.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday shared a picture of their daughter and butterflies on social media and wrote, "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK."

The couple said, "Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Hopefully you can beat last year's total."

Commenting on the couple's social media posts,  journalist Richard Palmer said the photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 birthday project blasted as ‘PR stunt’

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 birthday project blasted as ‘PR stunt’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer a novelty find’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer a novelty find’: report
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s attacks on the Firm

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s attacks on the Firm
Prince Harry’s memoir might become ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s

Prince Harry’s memoir might become ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s
Prince William, Harry’s looming reconciliations blasted by experts

Prince William, Harry’s looming reconciliations blasted by experts
Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year

Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year
Olympic athlete Lee Yu Bin weighs in on her love for BTS

Olympic athlete Lee Yu Bin weighs in on her love for BTS
Britney Spears’ conservator begs Jamie Spears to ‘stop attacking’

Britney Spears’ conservator begs Jamie Spears to ‘stop attacking’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream
Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’

Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’
Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry

Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry
Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’

Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’

Latest

view all