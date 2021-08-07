Name of Princess Charlotte's photographer revealed

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is taking part in the Big Butterfly Count, which has been taking place across the UK from July 16 to August 8.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday shared a picture of their daughter and butterflies on social media and wrote, "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK."

The couple said, "Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Hopefully you can beat last year's total."

Commenting on the couple's social media posts, journalist Richard Palmer said the photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk.