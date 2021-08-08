Two policemen martyred in blast near Quetta's Zarghoon Road

QUETTA: Two policemen embraced martyrdom, while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, police said.



Police said that the explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the city's University Chowk, adding that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van.



The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

CM Balochistan, Bilawal condemn incident

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is on a visit to Quetta, also condemned the incident.

"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More details will be added later.