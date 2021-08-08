 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Two policemen martyred in blast near Quetta's Zarghoon Road

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

QUETTA: Two policemen embraced martyrdom, while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said that the explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the city's University Chowk, adding that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

CM Balochistan, Bilawal condemn incident

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident. 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is on a visit to Quetta, also condemned the incident.

"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More details will be added later.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video showcasing importance of not giving up

WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video showcasing importance of not giving up
Muharram moon sighting 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday

Muharram moon sighting 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday
Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting August 9

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting August 9
PPP only party that can resolve problems of Balochistan, says Bilawal

PPP only party that can resolve problems of Balochistan, says Bilawal

500 days of NCOC: PM Imran Khan, President Alvi, and COAS Gen Bajwa praise body's work

500 days of NCOC: PM Imran Khan, President Alvi, and COAS Gen Bajwa praise body's work
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem to return to Pakistan on August 12

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem to return to Pakistan on August 12
Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister

Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister
Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists

Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists
Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan
CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground

Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground
Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown today

Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown today

Latest

view all