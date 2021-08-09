Life returns to normalcy in Sindh as govt relaxes lockdown restrictions

Monday Aug 09, 2021
KARACHI: Business and commercial activities limped back to normalcy on Monday as the Sindh government relaxed coronavirus restrictions that were imposed from August 1.
Shops located at the city's busy Bolton Market area started opening for the first time after a nine-day lockdown.
Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:
However, the Sindh government has warned that if coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, strict restrictions may be imposed once again.
PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah, speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan Sunday had claimed that due to the nine-day lockdown period, a drop in cases has been witnessed.
Shah had regretted that the provincial government, "instead of being supported, is criticised".
He had said that all decisions taken by Sindh were made keeping in view recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre.
The PPP leader had said that if need be, a stricter lockdown will be enforced, adding that it was a tough task for the government to get the public to strictly follow coronavirus safety protocols.
Speaking of Muharram, which may begin on Tuesday, he saihad d that indoor majalis will be allowed, subject to social distancing and wearing of masks.
Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah announced on Sunday that schools in the province will remain closed till August 19.
Shah had said the decision had been taken to facilitate students.
He had said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation in 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to Muharram processions.
"Processions are taken out across the province from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he had said.
MPA Ismail Rahu, meanwhile, had said that intermediate exams will resume on August 10.
"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," he had said, adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring cell phones inside the centre.
Rahu had said that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.