Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by train from October 1: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Monday said the government will allow travel by train from October 1 but only vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

During a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the forum expressed satisfaction over the vaccination process across the country. However, it still urged citizens to get the second jabs on time.

The meeting discussed measures to be taken for limiting the spread of the virus during the month of Muharram.

Moreover, the NCOC expressed concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, particularly in Rawalpindi and Peshawar, and directed the concerned units to follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to limit the outbreak.



Earlier in July, the NCOC had declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1, 2021.