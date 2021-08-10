Pak vs WI: West Indies are underdogs, admits head coach Phil Simmons

West Indian Head Coach Phil Simmons File photo

KARACHI: As Pakistan and the West Indies prepare to lock horns in the upcoming Test series, the hosts' Head Coach Phil Simmons admitted that his team is the underdog as Pakistan will be tough opponents.

Talking to media in an online press conference, the 58-year old former cricketer said Pakistan has always proven to be a tough side for the West Indies.

Pakistan will play the West Indies on August 12 and then again, on August 20. The two-match Test series will come to an end on August 25. The visitors will go into the series with their tails high after beating the West Indies 1-0 in the four-match T20I series after rain played spoiler in the rest of the fixtures.

Speaking about Pakistan, Simmons praised the Men in Green for winning their last couple of Test series.

“We, even though, are at home, are a little bit of an underdog in this but we know that we're going to try to put everything into it and make sure that, you know, we come out on top,” he said.

He emphasised improving batting standards and highlighted that it is important for batsmen to score big runs more consistently and provide bowlers with an opportunity to defend the target.

“It is the start of a new series and we will try to make the best of our abilities and see to it that things improve,” he said when asked how difficult it will be for the West Indies in the new ICC Test Championship cycle after not doing so good in the previous one.

“I think there's no hiding from the fact that our batting needs to improve and get to a healthy stage where we can score 400 in an innings on a more consistent basis," he admitted.

"And the bowlers continue doing the job that they've been doing well in order for us to get high up so we have put in everything into making sure that our batting starts to improve,” he concluded.