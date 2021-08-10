 
Watch: Shahid Afridi sets up Sohail Akhtar's dismissal with brilliant delivery

Shaid Afridi bowls to Sohail Akhtar during a KPL match. Photo: KPL Twitter account
Shahid Afridi, Rawlakot Hawks' skipper, has proven time and again that age is just a number, by putting in stellar performances in cricket leagues around the world. 

In the recently-held match between Rawlakot Hawks and Muzaffarabad Tigers, the former Pakistan captain bowled out Sohail Akhtar, after setting a trap for the Lahore Qalandars skipper. 

In this video clip, Afridi can be seen bowling a perfect delivery that spins away sharply from a clueless Akhtar and hits his off-stump.

However, as the commentator tells us, the leg-spinner bowled cleverly earlier in the over to set a trap for the Lahore Qalandars skipper. 

Before he bowled, what another commentator referred to as the "ideal leg-spinner's delivery", the shrewd Afridi bowled a couple of straight flippers (another weapon in any good leg-spinner's armoury, that keeps low and skids on to the stumps) to Akhtar.

The sharp turn away from the right-handed batsman caught him by surprise, and led to his dismissal.

The Rawalakot Hawks and Muzaffarabad Tigers clash went down the wire Monday night, with the former snatching a one-wicket victory in the end.

Hussain Talat guided his side to the victory with his confident batting show by hitting unbeaten 69 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and three sixers.

The Shahid Afridi-led Hawks set a 175-run target, which proved too cumbersome for Tigers who could hit only 174 on the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez played a skipper innings and put together 44 off 31 balls. But, he could not save his team from the defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Zeeshan Ashraf also put in an excellent batting performance trying to lead his side to the victory stand with 38 off 20 deliveries. 

