pakistan
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

A large number of mourners attending a 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad. — APP/File
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced special guidelines to guard against the spread of COVID-19 during Muharram.

According to the NCOC, the guidelines have been issued keeping in view the various recommendations forwarded by the ulema.

The NCOC statement stressed that all majalis (gatherings) and juloos (processions) must be held in accordance with the government mandated coronavirus safety protocols.

This means that during majalis and juloos, all participants must ensure they wear a mask, maintain social distancing. 

The organisers, for their part, must use thermal screening devices to check the temperatures of participants before permitting them entry. They must also guarantee the provision of hand sanitisers and masks to those without any.

The NCOC said that all gatherings must be held in large places that are well ventilated, adding that private gatherings at homes must be avoided.

According to the NCOC, the administration may use the services of razakaars for the enforcement of coronavirus safety protocols, if needed.

It mandated the display of all coronavirus safety precautions in clearly visible places throughout the majalis venues and juloos routes.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday sighted the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which rang in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.

Consequently, the first of Muharram begins today. The 9th of Muharram will be observed on Wednesday, August 18, and Youm-e-Ashura will be marked on August 19.

More to follow.

