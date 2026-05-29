In meeting with DPM Dar, Rubio hails Pakistan's peace efforts in Middle East

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, May 29, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Meeting with Rubio took place in "cordial" atmosphere: DPM Dar.

Dar, Rubio exchanged views on evolving regional situation: FO.

Dar, Rubio reaffirmed commitment to advance bilateral ties: FO.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday praised Pakistan's efforts to promote peace in the Middle East amid growing hopes for a deal between Washington and Tehran.

Following his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington, Rubio said that he "thanked [DPM Dar] for the role Pakistan continues to play in advancing peace in the Middle East".

"We agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership for better security and more prosperity for our two nations," he wrote on his official X handle.

Shortly before Dar's meeting with Rubio, US President Donald Trump said that he would be meeting in the White House Situation Room today to make a final decision on a deal with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president also listed what a potential deal would need to include: Iran agreeing not to develop a nuclear weapon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of any sea mines, the lifting of the US blockade on Iran and the removal and destruction by the US of Iran's highly enriched uranium.

"No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," he said.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan's embassy in Washington, DPM Dar said that the meeting with Rubio took place in a "cordial" atmosphere and was attended by Pakistan's ambassador and other senior Foreign Office officials.

Pakistan played a role in facilitating ceasefires between the United States and Iran, he said, adding that Islamabad helped create conditions for direct engagement between the two countries.

Dar said that the first ceasefire between Washington and Tehran became possible due to Pakistan, adding that the latest truce was also achieved with Islamabad’s efforts.

He added that Pakistan had gained a "new identity on the global horizon" under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS-CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Dar's remarks come amid continued diplomatic engagement by Pakistan with regional and international stakeholders to help end the war in the Middle East.

Earlier, the FO said that DPM Dar and Rubio expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

In a statement, the FO said both sides also exchanged views on the evolving regional and global situation during the meeting.

"Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan's sincere diplomatic and mediatory efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond," it added.

According to the FO, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, security, and counterterrorism.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Pakistan-US partnership through continued high-level engagement and shared goals for regional peace, security, and prosperity.