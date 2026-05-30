KP CM urges GB CJ to ensure transparent polls amid ‘deeply disturbing reports'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi gestures during an event. — Facebook/Muhammad Sohail Afridi/File

KP CM pens letter to GB Supreme Appellate Court CJ.

Says harassment, obstruction may undermine integrity of polls.

CM urges court to take cognisance of the matter in GB.



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday called for judicial intervention to ensure a free, fair and transparent general election in Gilgit-Baltistan, scheduled to be held on June 7.

In a letter to GB Supreme Appellate Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, the PTI-backed chief minister said that “deeply disturbing” reports emanating from GB regarding the prevailing political environment in the run-up to the forthcoming elections.

His letter came a day after PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Junaid Akbar along with other party leaders were detained and later expelled from Gilgit-Baltistan, the region’s police officials said on Friday.

Speaking to Geo News on the PTI leaders’ expulsion, GB Home Minister Sajid Ali Baig had said Akbar and his associates violated the election code of conduct.

Akbar addressed the rally in the Jaglot area and also held a public gathering in Gilgit without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC), the home minister added.

Earlier today, PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser alleged that restrictions on his movement prevented him from reaching Islamabad airport in time, causing him to miss a flight to Skardu, where he was scheduled to take part in the GB election campaign.

The CM, without naming PTI, said that “credible information” indicates that a “parliamentary political party” contesting the elections is being subjected to undue restrictions on its political activities, including election campaigns, public gatherings, and the movement of its workers and leadership.

“Reports of harassment, arbitrary apprehensions, and obstruction of lawful political participation have raised serious concerns and, if left unaddressed, may undermine the integrity of the electoral process,” he added.

CM Afridi further said that the Constitution guarantees the fundamental right of every political party and citizen to participate in free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections.

CM said: “Any deviation from these principles constitutes a violation of constitutional guarantees and democratic norms."

The chief minister urged the court to take cognisance of the matter and direct the authorities concerned to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections in GB in letter and spirit.

He also sought the court’s order to restrain any unlawful harassment, arrests, or restrictions against political workers and party leadership and ensure that all political parties are allowed to carry out their election campaigns and political activities without hindrance or interference.

The chief minister hoped that the court, in exercise of its constitutional jurisdiction, would issue appropriate directions to uphold the rule of law, safeguard democratic principles, and ensure public confidence in the electoral process.

GB is set to go to the polls on June 7 to elect its 4th Legislative Assembly.