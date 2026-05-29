PTI's Junaid Akbar, other party leaders expelled from GB amid electioneering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial President Junaid Akbar seen in this image. — Facebook@Junaid Akbar Khan/File

GB police say they detained Akbar, six other party leaders.

PTI leaders detained from Hanzel area, say police officials.

GB set to go to polls on June 7 to elect 4th Legislative Assembly.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Junaid Akbar along with other party leaders have been expelled from Gilgit-Baltistan, the region’s police officials said on Friday.

The development came amid ongoing electioneering by different political parties in GB ahead of June 7 polls.

GB police officials said they had taken Akbar and his six other associates into custody.

“Mehboob Shah, Salimur Rehman, Dr Amjad Ali Khan were among those detained,” the police added.

They said Muhammad Naeem Khan, Ziauddin and Arshad Meer were also detained by the police.

GB police officials said Akbar was detained from Hanzel area along with other PTI leaders.

Speaking to Geo News on the PTI leaders’ expulsion, GB Home Minister Sajid Ali Baig said Akbar and his associates violated the election code of conduct.

Akbar addressed the rally in the Jaglot area and also held a public gathering in Gilgit without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC), the home minister added.

“Indiscriminate action will be taken against the violation of the election code of conduct,” vowed the minister.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the arrest of the party workers, saying denying political space even in GB will harm democracy in the country.

"Preventing [political workers] from running election campaign ahead of polls is tantamount to rigging," he added.

GB is set to go to the polls on June 7 to elect its 4th Legislative Assembly. The 2009 Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, issued by President Asif Ali Zardari, was intended to grant the region autonomy to govern itself.

In GB, there are 963,034 registered voters, 506,097 male and 456,937 female, a 29% increase since 2020. The gender gap between male and female voters has reduced to 4% from 8% in 2020.

Despite a visible increase in population, as reflected in the rise in registered voters, there has been no new delimitation in the region since 1994. An Election Commission source attributed it to the region's census being kept confidential.

The percentage of female candidates, however, remains low. Among close to 400 candidates in 24 constituencies, only eight are women, and only three are contesting on a party ticket, one each for the PPP, IPP and Pakistan Nazriyati Party.

The pattern has been the same in previous elections, with four female contestants in 2009, three in 2015 and four in 2020.

Among the major parties, the PPP has fielded 23 candidates, followed by the PML-N with 22 and IPP with 15.

The Nazaryati Party has 10 candidates, Islami Tehreek Pakistan has fielded 10 and JUI-F has fielded nine candidates. The MWM has fielded seven candidates, while JI and MQM have six each.

68% of candidates are contesting independently.

The PTI, through a seat adjustment with MWM (on four seats) has fielded its candidates in 23 out of 24 constituencies.