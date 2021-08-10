 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem about his national dress?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Pakistans Arshad Nadeem (left) and Indias Neeraj Chopra (right) competing in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (left) and India's Neeraj Chopra (right) competing in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. — AFP/File

  • "It would have been good to have [Arshad] on podium," says Chopra.
  • "Asia ka naam ho jata," Chopra says if Arshad would've won a medal.
  • Chopra says he was not excited about the Indo-Pak competition hype.

Indian athlete — who won the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics — told Arshad Nadeem he looked tagra (strong, fit) in his national dress.

“He congratulated me with a big smile," Neeraj told CNN-News18 when asked about what he and Arshad spoke about as they met at the dining hall before the closing ceremony — a day after the Indian athlete had won his gold medal.

"They shook hands and showed us why the spirit of sportsmanship is sometimes more important than the sport itself," the publication said about the meeting.

Related items

"I told him that he is looking tagra (strong) in his national costume. He did well and I wished him all the best for the future,” Neeraj told the publication.

Chopra said he wished Nadeem would have also won a medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Asia ka naam hojata (Asia would have had an even bigger presence at the podium) [...] It would have been good to have him (Arshad) on the podium," Chopra said.

Javelin thrower Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of any event at the Olympics. He finished fifth in the men's javelin throw during the final.

Prior to the finals, the Indo-Pak contest in the final had caught hype, but Chopra was not too happy about it.

"Cricket mei chal jata hai, 7-8 countries hoti hai, par Olympic mei ye sab karna theek nahi hai (It’s okay to do the comparisons in cricket where 7-8 countries are taking part but it isn't fair in Olympics)," he said.

More From Sports:

ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028

ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028
Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report

Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report
Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG

Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG
Watch: Shahid Afridi sets up Sohail Akhtar's dismissal with brilliant delivery

Watch: Shahid Afridi sets up Sohail Akhtar's dismissal with brilliant delivery
Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. makes history with first KPL 2021 hat-trick

Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. makes history with first KPL 2021 hat-trick
KPL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland

KPL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland
KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years
Pak vs WI: West Indies are underdogs, admits head coach Phil Simmons

Pak vs WI: West Indies are underdogs, admits head coach Phil Simmons
Tokyo Olympics: What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem at the closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics: What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem at the closing ceremony?
KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks rout Muzaffarabad Tigers by 1 run

KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks rout Muzaffarabad Tigers by 1 run
Pak vs NZ: Big names missing from New Zealand team for Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Big names missing from New Zealand team for Pakistan tour

Latest

view all