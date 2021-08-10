What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem about his national dress?

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (left) and India's Neeraj Chopra (right) competing in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. — AFP/File

"It would have been good to have [Arshad] on podium," says Chopra.

" Asia ka naam ho jata ," Chopra says if Arshad would've won a medal.

Chopra says he was not excited about the Indo-Pak competition hype.

Indian athlete — who won the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics — told Arshad Nadeem he looked tagra (strong, fit) in his national dress.

“He congratulated me with a big smile," Neeraj told CNN-News18 when asked about what he and Arshad spoke about as they met at the dining hall before the closing ceremony — a day after the Indian athlete had won his gold medal.

"They shook hands and showed us why the spirit of sportsmanship is sometimes more important than the sport itself," the publication said about the meeting.

"I told him that he is looking tagra (strong) in his national costume. He did well and I wished him all the best for the future,” Neeraj told the publication.



Chopra said he wished Nadeem would have also won a medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Asia ka naam hojata (Asia would have had an even bigger presence at the podium) [...] It would have been good to have him (Arshad) on the podium," Chopra said.

Javelin thrower Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of any event at the Olympics. He finished fifth in the men's javelin throw during the final.

Prior to the finals, the Indo-Pak contest in the final had caught hype, but Chopra was not too happy about it.

"Cricket mei chal jata hai, 7-8 countries hoti hai, par Olympic mei ye sab karna theek nahi hai (It’s okay to do the comparisons in cricket where 7-8 countries are taking part but it isn't fair in Olympics)," he said.