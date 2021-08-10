 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The Muzaffarabad Tigers defeated the Kotli Lions by five wickets on Tuesday in the eighth fixture of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers comfortably chased a target of 196 runs in 18.3 overs with wicket-keeper batsman Zeeshan Ashraf scoring the league's first-ever century (107 for 62). 

Bowlers Muhammad Hafeez, Usman Yousuf, and Sohail Tanveer were able to pick up one wicket each for the Tigers. 

Earlier, the Kamran Akmal-led Kotli Lions were able to score 195 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. 

The Lions' top order failed to provide a platform for a big score, however, Asif Ali played a great knock as he scored 67 on 34 balls. 

Squads

Muzaffarabad Tigers

Mohammad Hafeez (C), Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Anwar Ali, Inzamam Ul Haq, Taimoor Sultan, Usman Yousuf 

Kotli Lions

Kamran Akmal (C), Syed Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Hassan Raza, Asif Ali, Khalid Usman, Saif Badar, Khurram Shahzad, Imran Khan Sr, Irfan Ullah Shah, Akif Javed

