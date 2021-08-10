Emirates' 'top of the world' ad shoot: behind the scenes footage

Screengrabs from the BTS of the ad shared by Emirates.

The ad was filmed at 828 metres above the ground without any special effects.

It features Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who is a professional skydiving instructor.

Only a single drone was used to shoot one of the "highest ads" ever shot.

A new advertisement by Emirates Airline has taken audiences by surprise as it shows a woman — dressed up in a cabin crew uniform — standing on the highest point of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

As per a report published by Khaleej Times on Tuesday, the ad was real and was shot exactly where the model could be seen standing — 828 metres above the ground. The airline confirms that no special effects were used, making it the first-ever ad filmed 'on top of the world'.

According to the publication, the ad has been conceptualised and directed by Emirates' in-house brand team with the help of Dubai-based Prime Productions AMG.

The featured stunt woman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who is a professional skydiving instructor, was accompanied by just a couple of individuals at the pinnacle of the world’s tallest building. These two included the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The ‘top of the world’ ad begins with Nicole showing placards like in the famous ‘Love Actually’ movie scene. This follows with the camera zooming out, which reveals that she is actually standing atop the Burj Khalifa.

Real or fake?

It took a lot of planning, training, testing and most importantly ensuring the safety of the crew, Emirates said.



The KT cited the Emirates as saying that a professional skydiving instructor was cast in the ad to ensure and prioritise safety at the highest level.





The airline said that the stunt woman was attached to the pole and two other spots on the pinnacle through a hidden harness under her uniform.

The filming had to be done right at the dawn to capture the golden hour light in the camera and it took the team over an hour to ascend to the peak of Burj Khalifa with all the equipment.

Only a single drone was used to shoot the ad, and that in a continuous take to film the entire sequence, which continued for around five hours.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “We're proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai.”