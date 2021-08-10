PTA authorises Lucky Motor Corporation to manufacture Samsung phones in Pakistan

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited will be manufacturing Samsung mobile devices locally. Photo Reuters

The approval has been granted in response to the company's request.

The PTA terms the authorisation "a landmark achievement".

PTA has so far issued MDM authorisations to 25 companies for local production of mobile devices.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday announced it has authorised Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) to manufacture Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan.

An official press release issued by the PTA stated: "In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorisation to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices."

Per the statement, the approval has been granted in response to the LMCL’s request for setting up a mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi.

“The company had applied for authorisation to setup mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan, where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices,” read the statement.

The PTA has termed the authorisation for manufacturing international brand mobile phones in the country a great achievement which potentially could bring a revolution in the mobile manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

“The authorisation to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionise the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market,” noted the statement.

The PTA said that the credit for issuing MDM authorisations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally, goes to the "conducive" policies of the federal government in its “Digital Pakistan” endeavour.

According to the statement, the mobile devices manufactured by these companies will not only be sold within the country but will also help in acquiring foreign exchange through exports to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

Apart from this, the device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in creating new job opportunities as well as enabling affordability of mobile devices for Pakistani users.

The notification further states that details of all MDM authorisation holders is available on the PTA's official website.



