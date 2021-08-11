 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Millionaire pigeons: Property worth crores of rupees named after birds

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Photo: File
Photo: File

Stories of several millionaires living in the Indian state of Rajasthan are popular across the country, however, little is known about a town where even pigeons are millionaires. 

According to a report by India.com, pigeons living in Jasnagar, Nagaur, are known as "multimillionaire pigeons" because property worth crores of rupees have been named after them. 

Per the piece, the properties include several acres of land, cash deposits, and several shops.

Details show that there are 27 shops named after pigeons in the town. Aside from that, cash deposits with Rs3 million, and 126 bigha land 'belong' to pigeons.

Shedding light on some history, Prabhusingh Rajpurohit, a resident, told the publication that 40 years ago, a new company called the "Kabutaran Trust" was established in the city, inspired by ancestral traditions of feeding mute birds.

"Industrialist Sajjanraj Jain was the pioneer in the project," he added. Since then, people have open-heartedly donated to the trust. 

"Now, a gaushala (Indian shelter for homeless or unwanted cattle) is being run on this land owned by pigeons in which 500 cows stay. All medical arrangements have been made for these bovines here," he said.

He said that around 27 shops were built in the town via the trust protect the birds and feed them.

"The shops are earning a rent of Rs 80,000 per month. Also, the land is being rented and hence it also gives a regular income to the trust. All this income is being deposited in the bank which over the years has increased to Rs 30 lakh," he said.

"Now with this earning, the trust is giving three sacks of food grains daily for the last 30 years. Arrangements are also made for around 400 cows staying in gaushala when required."

More From Amazing:

EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan

EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings
A-Level results 2021: Almost 50% of students get A or A*

A-Level results 2021: Almost 50% of students get A or A*
Scottish nursery allegedly 'rejects' minister's child over ethnic name

Scottish nursery allegedly 'rejects' minister's child over ethnic name

Emirates' 'top of the world' ad shoot: behind the scenes footage

Emirates' 'top of the world' ad shoot: behind the scenes footage
India closes last consulate in Afghanistan and pulls out citizens

India closes last consulate in Afghanistan and pulls out citizens
Six EU member states warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

Six EU member states warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers
Dubai revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India, other countries

Dubai revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India, other countries
Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant

Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant
Eight-year-old Indian girl killed in 'human sacrifice' ritual: police

Eight-year-old Indian girl killed in 'human sacrifice' ritual: police

Riyadh: Falcon sold for more than $70,000 in auction

Riyadh: Falcon sold for more than $70,000 in auction

Sheikh Jarrah: No justice for Palestinians in Israel courts

Sheikh Jarrah: No justice for Palestinians in Israel courts

Latest

view all