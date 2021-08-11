Royal expert criticises article on Meghan Markle, Harry's absence from Obama's party

Royal expert Marlene Koeing criticized the Daily Telegraph for publishing an article on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's absence from Barrack Obama's birthday party.

The article headlined, "Is the Sussex' love affair with the Obamas over", said "Confusion surrounds whether they were snubbed or simply couldn’t make it after the website Page Six, which broke the news of Harry’s multi-million pound book deal, reported that they were “not planning to attend the shindig".

Reacting to the article Koeing said, "this article is disappointing, especially in assuming that the Sussexes would be invited or would not be invited. Irrelevant. Also, no mention of the scaling down of the guest list."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.