Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’

Award winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently wore her heart on her sleeve and urged fans to show more empathy towards migrants looking for a better life in the US.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “Without a doubt, these are some of the most resilient people I have ever met."

"Many of them are fleeing life-threatening situations and experiencing unspeakable traumas just for the chance to live a safe life with more opportunity.”

She also added, “These parents have some of the same hopes and dreams for their children as my mom had for me when we left Cuba.”

“Our stories started out in search of a better life but timing created two completely different outcomes. This realization will always stay with me.”

“We left everything behind and came to this country with nothing in our pockets but hope for a better life for our family," she says. "For me, part of honoring my family's heritage and our journey as immigrants is finding ways to learn from and support those who may have had similar experiences.”

She concluded by saying, “There are so many articles in the news about policies and crises at the border, but it is important to remember that these are stories about real people. Spending time with and hearing the stories of these families and children during our trip was transformational for me.”