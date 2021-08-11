 
sports
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Web Desk

Watch: Mirpur Royals smash Kotli Lions bowlers during KPL 2021 powerplay

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

— Twitter/kpl_20

Yet another exciting Kashmir Premier League (KPL) clash is underway at the Muzaffarabad stadium as the Kotli Lions fight it out with the Mirpur Royals.

The Mirpur Royals were determined to post a big total from the very first delivery, raining sixes, and fours across the park.

Left-handed explosive opening batsman Sharjeel Khan can be seen in the video clip below smashing a six off the bowler by simply flicking it off his pads towards the leg side.

Mirpur Royals' power hitter Mukhtar Ahmed hit a few blistering fours and a six during the powerplay.

At the end of their innings, the Royals gave themselves every chance of winning the game by posting a mammoth 211 runs on the scorecard, with skipper Shoaib Malik remaining not out, scoring 28 runs.

Muhammad Akhlaq, who scored 45 runs, said he was happy with his side's total, adding that the team management discussed a strategy involving the openers scoring big to put their side in a commanding position.

"Our bowlers are very experienced and we believe we can win this match," he added.

