Beyoncé addresses struggles with the dieting culture, insomnia

Lyrist and singer Beyoncé recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggles with yo-yo dieting and insomnia.

The singer got candid during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar and was quoted saying, “I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being," she said. "I have not always made myself a priority.”

She also added, “I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage.”

After years of tours, Beyoncé admits she “picked up many secrets and techniques … to look my best for every show.” But “I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body.”

“In the past, I spent too much time on diets” and had the “misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body.”