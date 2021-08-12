Cabinet Committee on CPEC approves acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on CPEC. Photo Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Committee allows NTDC to take measures to expedite work.

Orders completion of project of power supply to Gwadar by March 2023.

Umar orders an uninterrupted power supply to the Gwadar industrial zone.

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday approved the proposal for accelerating the process of power supply to Gwadar.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on CPEC under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) presented a summary containing the proposals before the committee.

The committee approved the summary and allowed the National Transmission and Despatch Company to change its executing agency to expedite the work and ensure that the project for power supply to Gwadar is completed by March 2023.

The Cabinet Committee on CPEC also gave a nod to the Power Division to discuss options to import additional power supply from Iran.

Federal minister Asad Umar directed the officials concerned to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the Gwadar industrial zone.



Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and others including special assistants and advisers to the prime minister and officials of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.

