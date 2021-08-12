 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

'Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan', says COAS Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File
  • COAS discusses regional security issues with the ambassadors of four EU countries.
  • "Afghanistan's peace is important for Pakistan," says COAS.
  • Says Pakistan looks forward to enhancing relations with EU nations.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to the ambassadors of Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and France to discuss regional security issues today. 

Per a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Germany's Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Italy's Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, Netherlands' Ambassador Willem Wouter Plomp, and France's acting Ambassador Yves Manville met the COAS at the General Headquarters. 

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security — including the latest situation in Afghanistan — and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) was discussed. 

Regarding the developing situation in Afghanistan, the COAS stressed that peace in Afghanistan means peace for Pakistan. 

The Army chief added that Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and Pakistan's sole desire is to, "help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan." 

Gen Bajwa added that Pakistan values its relationship with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial, multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting ambassadors appreciated Pakistan's role in maintaining regional stability of the region and also promised to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan. 

