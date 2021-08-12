 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Reuters

US citizens urged to exit Afghanistan immediately: US Embassy in Kabul

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

The U.S. flag is reflected on the windows of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan July 30, 2021. — Reuters
The U.S. flag is reflected on the windows of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan July 30, 2021. — Reuters
  • Ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited, US Embassy in Kabul says.
  • Notice comes as Taliban capture the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni, taking them to within 150km of Kabul.
  • Washington evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, says State Dept spokesperson.

WASHINGTON: The United States citizens present in Afghanistan were urged to exit the country on an immediate basis, using available commercial flights, a notice published on the official website of the US Embassy in Kabul on Thursday showed.

The directive was issued amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country.

Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday. This took them to within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul, the latest in their rapid takeover as the United States withdraws its troops from the country, leaving the Afghan government to fight the group on its own.

Related items

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," a notice on the embassy's website said and warned Americans about the capability of the mission at this time in serving citizens.

"Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the notice said.

The United States on April 27 ordered government employees out of its embassy in Kabul if their work could be done elsewhere, citing increasing violence in the city.

State Department spokesman Ned Price earlier this week said the official posture of the embassy has not changed when answering questions about whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely.

But he added that Washington was evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis.

More From World:

Taliban offered power-sharing deal by Kabul to end violence: source

Taliban offered power-sharing deal by Kabul to end violence: source
South Korea sees anti-feminism backlash on the rise

South Korea sees anti-feminism backlash on the rise

Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant Hindu slogan in India

Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant Hindu slogan in India
Second-hand refrigerator brings thousands of dollars to man in South Korea

Second-hand refrigerator brings thousands of dollars to man in South Korea
Nine dead as flash floods hit northern Turkey; 900 evacuated

Nine dead as flash floods hit northern Turkey; 900 evacuated
Taliban capture Ghazni, the ninth provincial capital in a week

Taliban capture Ghazni, the ninth provincial capital in a week
Japan eases travel restrictions for Pakistan, UK, other countries

Japan eases travel restrictions for Pakistan, UK, other countries
Sussex man's illegible handwriting keeps him from robbing bank

Sussex man's illegible handwriting keeps him from robbing bank
India's first rocket launch of 2021 ends in failure, Earth-watching satellite lost

India's first rocket launch of 2021 ends in failure, Earth-watching satellite lost
US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to hold back Taliban

US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to hold back Taliban
Indian Congress' Twitter locked, says Modi 'intimidated' the company

Indian Congress' Twitter locked, says Modi 'intimidated' the company

Fortress New Zealand hopes to reopen to rest of the world by early 2022

Fortress New Zealand hopes to reopen to rest of the world by early 2022

Latest

view all