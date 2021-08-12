US man kills wife, one-year-old child allegedly over lottery money

John Donato and with his wife Tiffani Hill. — Mafaro

A man in the United States killed himself after shooting dead his wife and one-year-old daughter allegedly over lottery money that his spouse had won, iHarare reported.



Tiffani Hill, 31, had won more than $2 million from a lottery in California last year, and a few months following the win, she moved to Oklahoma after marrying John Donato.

Hill and Donato were found dead in their home, however, their one-year-old daughter was still alive but in a critical condition. Later, she succumbed to her wounds at a hospital in Dallas.

Tiffani’s three other children were luckily not harmed during the tragic incident and the remaining lottery money has been placed in a trust for them.

"Tiffani’s family lawyer, Theresa McGehee revealed that Tiffani was a victim of domestic violence. She also claimed that John had a history of abusive behaviour," the publication said.