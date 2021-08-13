Babar Azam's 'avid supporter' in KPL catches everyone's attention

Babar Azam's fan captured at the Muzzafarabad Cricket Stadium. Courtesy: Geo Urdu

With the National team playing a test series in West Indies, a fan of Babar Azam caught people's attention as he made an appearance during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The KPL is currently underway with many of Pakistan's star players in action. Alongside KPL, the national team is continuing their tour of the West Indies under the guidance of skipper Babar Azam.

Amjad Pehlwan, a resident of Lahore, is a big fan of the national teams' captain Babar Azam and showed his enthusiasm during a KPL match in a unique way.

Amjad painted his body in green (the national flag's colour) and wrote 'Babar Azam' and 'KPL' on his torso.

He also sported a unique hat with Babar Azam's picture on it.

Amjad said he came to Muzaffarabad to support KPL, but is missing Babar Azam.



The fan paid homage to Babar Azam in his unique way and said it would have been more fun if the captain had been there to witness it. He added that he has made people realise that Azam is among them.

Amjad's different way of showing love for Azam has certainly captured the attention of many and several cricket fans have posed for pictures with him at the Muzaffarabad Stadium.