Friday Aug 13 2021
Snake dies after Indian man bites it back

Friday Aug 13, 2021

File Photo

  • Kishore Badra was returning from the fields at night when the snake bit him. 
  • The snake was a krait snake. 
  • Badra narrated the event to his wife and exhibited the snake in the village. 

A 45-year-old tribal man from India's Odisha has reportedly bitten a snake to death, reported News18 on Thursday. 

The bizarre event was reported from a remote village in Odisha's Jajpur district. The 45-year-old man, Kishore Badra was returning home after working in his paddy field on Wednesday night when a snake bit him on the leg. 

Badra, however, managed to capture the snake and in revenge, killed it by biting the animal. 

Speaking about the incident, Badra said he was returning home on foot when he felt something biting his leg. When he switched on his torch, he found a poisonous krait snake. 

In order to take revenge, Badra took the snake in his hands and bit it repeatedly. 

The bites caused the viper to die on the spot and Badra, on returning home, narrated the incident to his wife. 

The news spread and soon the whole village knew of the incident and Badra exhibited the dead snake to villagers all around. 

Observers advised Badra to visit a nearby hospital, however, he refused and instead opted for a traditional healer to seek advice. The healer informed Badra that the snake bite had had no impact on him. 

Badra, speaking to News18 said he felt cured by the traditional healer. 

