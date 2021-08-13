 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations
Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

Fans have officially started churning the rumor mill and began speculating upon the possibility of Kylie Jenner once again being pregnant.

It all began once fans started noting uncanny irregularities from Jenner’s 24th birthday and recent social media uploads.

The speculation has mainly been localized to the singer’s new green dress where she can be seen sporting the same nails for more than a month.

This observation was made by a fan over on Instagram and according to their claim, “Kylie is pregnant. She’s never had the same nails for over a month…she is now showing a baby bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent.”

From that point on other fans also started speculating and claimed, “Yeap! Those nails match a date of June 15 that she posted a pic and another of later on, both with that long hair.”

To solidify the speculation further, Jenner has officially ‘limited’ her comments on the photo-sharing app, cementing speculations even further among her fan base.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival
Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa
Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks

Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks
Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations

Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything
Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’
Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year

Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year
Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'
Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind

Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind
Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Latest

view all