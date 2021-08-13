Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

Fans have officially started churning the rumor mill and began speculating upon the possibility of Kylie Jenner once again being pregnant.

It all began once fans started noting uncanny irregularities from Jenner’s 24th birthday and recent social media uploads.

The speculation has mainly been localized to the singer’s new green dress where she can be seen sporting the same nails for more than a month.

This observation was made by a fan over on Instagram and according to their claim, “Kylie is pregnant. She’s never had the same nails for over a month…she is now showing a baby bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent.”

From that point on other fans also started speculating and claimed, “Yeap! Those nails match a date of June 15 that she posted a pic and another of later on, both with that long hair.”

To solidify the speculation further, Jenner has officially ‘limited’ her comments on the photo-sharing app, cementing speculations even further among her fan base.