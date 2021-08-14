 
President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to Turkey today

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

President Arif Alvi.
  • President Arif Alvi will leave for Turkey on Saturday (today) for a two-day visit.
  • During the visit, both the presidents will participate in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.
  • President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will embark on a two-day official visit to Turkey on Saturday (today) at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, both the presidents will participate in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional issues and discuss bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow from strength to strength, with an increasing focus on the economic dimension.

The frequent leadership-level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.

