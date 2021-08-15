Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity ratio below 7% for the first time in over two weeks

A few citizens wear facemasks at a busy street in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reports 3,711 new cases of coronavirus.

Sixty-seven people succumb to coronavirus over past 24 hours.

The last time Pakistan reported less than 7% positivity ratio was on July 27.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a significant decline in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with the country reporting a positivity ratio of 6.8%.

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Pakistan reported 3,711 new cases of the virus Sunday after the country conducted 54,204 tests.

The NCOC reported 68 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The last time Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio was almost 20 days ago, on July 27 when the country reported a positivity ratio of 6.6%.

Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19

As Pakistan continued to report a rise in coronavirus cases, the NCOC issued special guidelines for people to guard themselves against the coronavirus during the month of Muharram.

The guidelines have been issued keeping in view the various recommendations forwarded by the ulema.



The NCOC statement stressed that all majalis (gatherings) and juloos (processions) must be held in accordance with the government-mandated coronavirus safety protocols.

This means that during majalis and juloos, all participants must ensure they wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The organisers, for their part, must use thermal screening devices to check the temperatures of participants before permitting them entry. They must also guarantee the provision of hand sanitisers and masks to those without any.

The NCOC said that all gatherings must be held in large places that are well ventilated, adding that private gatherings at homes must be avoided.

According to the NCOC, the administration may use the services of Razakars for the enforcement of coronavirus safety protocols, if needed.

It mandated the display of all coronavirus safety precautions in clearly visible places throughout the majalis venues and juloos routes.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday sighted the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which rang in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.

Consequently, the first of Muharram begins today. The 9th of Muharram will be observed on Wednesday, August 18, and Youm-e-Ashura will be marked on August 19.