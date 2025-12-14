'Extortionists' among several suspects nabbed in Karachi Qadri House raid

Sindh police personnel stand guard on the road. — APP/File

Suspects ran an extortion network in different Karachi areas: SSP

Weapons, ammunition, mobiles, gold ornaments recovered: police

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek condemns raid, alleging misuse of force.



KARACHI: The Karachi Police arrested several suspects, including "extortionists," in a raid conducted on the Qadri House in Karachi's Nazimabad late on Saturday night.

SSP Dr Imran Khan, chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi, said that Jawad Qadri and Mullah Shahzeb were among the several arrested suspects. He, however, clarified that Pakistan Sunni Tehreek chief Sarwat Ijaz Qadri was not detained, The News reported.

The SSP said that the arrested suspects were wanted by the police in several cases, as they were "running an extortion network." He said that the arrests were made on the information given by an already nabbed suspect named Rehan.

SSP Imran Khan said that Rehan, who was involved in extortion and firing incidents in Jamshed Quarters, had been arrested earlier. Acting on his information, police conducted a raid at Qadri House and arrested several suspects, including Jawad Qadri alias Khawaja and Shahzeb Mullah.

According to police official, the arrested suspects were in contact with the Samad Kathiawadi group. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and gold ornaments was recovered from their possession. The suspects are also alleged to have previous criminal records. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek strongly condemned the police raid on Qadri House. Its central spokesperson stated that “the voice of truth cannot be suppressed through the use of force.”

He alleged that security cameras at Qadri House were deliberately damaged to conceal police actions and claimed that office-bearers and workers of the Karachi Division were arrested during the raid.

SSP Imran Khan further stated that 21 accused had been arrested over the past week. He added that five police encounters took place between the SIU and the suspects, during which two extortionists and three other criminals were arrested in an injured condition.

He said the arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown against extortionists and their networks being operated from abroad. Extortion cases have been registered at the Sukhun, Surjani, Tipu Sultan, and Jamshed Quarters police stations.

SSP Khan also said that drug peddlers were arrested during the operation, and nine kilograms of hashish and heroin were recovered from them.

Additionally, four members of a gang involved in street crimes were arrested. He said the SIU/CIA remains actively engaged in operations against extortionists and other criminals.