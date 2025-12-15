Man falsely linked to Bondi Beach shooting debunks Indian, Afghan propaganda against Pakistan

This collage shows Sheikh Naveed (left) and police officers standing guard following the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia on December 15, 2025.— X/@MurtazaViews/Reuters

Indian, Afghan accounts spread propaganda after shooting.

Sheikh Naveed Akram denies any link to Sydney attack.

Fake images and videos used to target Pakistan.



Indian and Afghan media outlets and social media accounts have been accused of running a coordinated propaganda campaign following the Sydney shooting, falsely alleging links between the attackers and Pakistan by circulating fake images and unverified claims.

The allegations, which relied on fabricated videos and misleading data, have not been supported by any credible international source.

At least 15 people were killed and 42 others injured when Sajid Akram and his son Naveed opened fire at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, according to Australian police.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that Sajid Akram arrived in Australia on a student visa in 1998, which was converted to a partner visa in 2001, and that he had since held a resident return visa. “Sajid’s son, Naveed Akram, is an Australian citizen born in 2001,” he added.

Amid the spread of false information, Sheikh Naveed, who is currently residing in Sydney, released a video statement after his photographs were wrongly linked to the attack on social media. He categorically denied any connection to the incident.

In the video, Naveed said he has been living in Sydney since 2018, completed his higher education in Australia, and currently runs a rental business. He condemned the Bondi Beach shooting and expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.

He said that some social media accounts had falsely linked him to the attack solely because one of the suspects shared a similar name. “They took my picture from Facebook and claimed I was one of the attackers. I want to make it clear that I am a different person and have no connection to this incident,” he said.

Naveed urged the public not to fall for propaganda being spread by Indian accounts on social media and appealed for such posts to be reported to prevent further circulation.