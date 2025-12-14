DSP Haider confesses to killing wife, daughter

DSP Usman Haider (right) with his daugher (centre) and wife is seen in this file photo. — Reporter

LAHORE: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider has confessed to killing his wife and daughter months after pretending they had gone missing, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zeeshan Raza Shah confirmed on Sunday.

DSP Haider shot and killed his wife and daughter and dumped their bodies separately in Kahna and Sheikhupura, the DIG said.

He added that both bodies were recovered and have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to police, the couple had been facing marital discord for a long time. The situation reportedly worsened after DSP Haider contracted a second marriage, which led to frequent arguments at home.

Police said the deceased woman was DSP Haider's first wife, with whom he had a love marriage. After his second marriage, domestic conflicts intensified, ultimately resulting in the tragic incident.

Authorities said further investigation into the case is underway, and more facts are expected to emerge during the probe. DIG Shah said that a “strong” challan will be prepared to ensure the accused is punished according to the law.

Earlier, the DSP had registered an FIR at Barkee Police Station regarding their alleged abduction.

DIG Shah added that DSP Haider had filed the missing person report himself about a month ago, claiming his wife and daughter had been abducted.

The FIR was lodged on October 18 at the Barki Police Station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.