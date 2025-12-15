 
Pakistan Navy successfully conducts live firing of surface-to-air missile in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy ship effectively engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, per official statement

December 15, 2025

Pakistan Navy conducts live weapon firing of FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea on December 15, 2025. — X@dgprPaknavy
  • PN conducts LWF of FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile.
  • Effectively engages highly manoeuvrable aerial targets.
  • Navy reaffirms resolve to ensure seaward defence.

The Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its war-fighting capability and combat readiness via conducting live weapon firing in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The LWF, conducted on Sunday, featured a Pakistan Navy ship "effectively engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets" via FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib witnessed the live firing at sea onboard a Pakistan Navy Fleet unit.

Commending the officers and men involved for their high level of professionalism, dedication, and operational competence, he reiterated Pakistan Navy's unwavering resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.

