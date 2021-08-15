 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Meghan Markles brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections
Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s half-brother has ‘left her with a taste of her own medicine by cashing in on her royal connections for fame.

This observation has been made by Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

During her most recent interview with the outlet, she commented on ‘Meghan Markle getting a taste of her own medicine’.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle’s half-brother has cashed in on her royal connection and has earned a spot on Celebrity Big Brother.

The royal expert commentated on this move and was quoted saying, “I think she's about to find out what it feels like to have someone cash in on your family, which is what the Queen has been dealing with for the last 18 months.”

“She and Harry have been cashing in on their Royal Family, by cashing in on all sorts of Netflix deals and giving interviews to people and saying dreadful things. It's a taste of her own medicine I reckon.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split

Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split
Prince Andrew’s future ‘in the hands of parliament’

Prince Andrew’s future ‘in the hands of parliament’
Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’

Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’
Queen Elizabeth may ‘step in’ as shield for Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth may ‘step in’ as shield for Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth sees no urgency to address Prince Andrew's woes: expert

Queen Elizabeth sees no urgency to address Prince Andrew's woes: expert
Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'
Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes

Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Latest

view all