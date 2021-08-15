 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

'Deeply worried about women, minorities, human rights advocates in Afghanistan': Malala Yousafzai

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. Photo: File.
Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. Photo: File.

Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala wrote on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.

In the earlier hours of Sunday, it emerged that Afghanistan’s capital Kabul had fallen to the Taliban, however, it was later confirmed that the Taliban had surrounded the city but do not intend to take it by force.

It was later revealed that following an understanding among political factions, a new interim government would be reportedly established in the country.

Afghan media reports said that the former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, has been appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.

More From World:

Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership

Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership
Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power

Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power
Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught

Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught
Timeline: Taliban's swift military campaign across Afghanistan

Timeline: Taliban's swift military campaign across Afghanistan
Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul

Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul
Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304
US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden

US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden
Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Taliban capture Mazar-i-Sharif city in north Afghanistan, draw closer to Kabul

Taliban capture Mazar-i-Sharif city in north Afghanistan, draw closer to Kabul
WATCH: London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open for 2nd time in a year

WATCH: London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open for 2nd time in a year
Amid calls for resignation, Ashraf Ghani says consultations underway to end Afghan war

Amid calls for resignation, Ashraf Ghani says consultations underway to end Afghan war
Rapid Taliban gains trigger internal backlash for Biden administration

Rapid Taliban gains trigger internal backlash for Biden administration

Latest

view all