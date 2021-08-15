 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as Heels featuring Vikings star premiers

Katheryn Winnick on Saturday is proud of Alexander Ludwig as her "Vikings" actor's new project premieres .

 Ludwig, who rose to fame for his role as Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings", plays a troubled wrestler Ace Spade in "Heels" .

It's Ludwig's first major role since the History series wrapped up on Amazon Prime.

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as Heels featuring Vikings star premiers

Taking to  Instagram, Winnick shared a poster of "Heels" and wrote, "So proud of my boy Alexander Ludwig. Love ya!

She played Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings".

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split

Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split
Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’

Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’
Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections

Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections
Queen Elizabeth may ‘step in’ as shield for Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth may ‘step in’ as shield for Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth sees no urgency to address Prince Andrew's woes: expert

Queen Elizabeth sees no urgency to address Prince Andrew's woes: expert
Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'
Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes

Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Latest

view all