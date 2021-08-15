Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Katheryn Winnick on Saturday is proud of Alexander Ludwig as her "Vikings" actor's new project premieres .



Ludwig, who rose to fame for his role as Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings", plays a troubled wrestler Ace Spade in "Heels" .



It's Ludwig's first major role since the History series wrapped up on Amazon Prime.



Taking to Instagram, Winnick shared a poster of "Heels" and wrote, "So proud of my boy Alexander Ludwig. Love ya!

She played Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings".