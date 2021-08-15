Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants

Photo showing the flags of Turkey (L) and Pakistan — File image

ISTANBUL: Turkey and Pakistan have decided to work together to assist Afghanistan in stabilising itself and prevent a new influx of refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.



"Turkey is facing a growing migratory wave of Afghans transiting through Iran," he said, alongside his Pakistan counterpart Arif Alvi.

"We will continue efforts to enable the return of stability in the region, beginning with Afghanistan," Erdogan said, adding that in order to do that, Turkey will have to pursue and strengthen cooperation with Pakistan.

"We are determined to mobilise all the means at our disposal to succeed," the Turkish leader said.

The comments came with the Taliban poised to take power on the outskirts of Kabul.

The Taliban resurgence comes after NATO troops withdrew following a decision by US President Joe Biden to pull out.

The Pakistan president was in Istanbul for the launch of a naval vessel built by Turkey for the south Asian nation that borders Afghanistan and is a key regional player.

Turkey has several hundred soldiers deployed in Afghanistan and has offered to take charge of security at Kabul's international airport after the US completes its military withdrawal by the end of August, provided financial and logistical support are forthcoming.

Erdogan has also proposed to meet the Taliban leader for talks.



The arrival of Afghan migrants on Turkey's eastern border has become a hot political topic in Ankara, with the opposition pressing the government to take strong measures to stop the influx.

The government has responded by stepping up the construction of a border wall with Iran in recent days.

"With this wall, we will totally stop the arrivals," Erdogan said Sunday.

Pak-Turkey relations a force of peace stability in region: Alvi

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is a force for regional peace and stability with their exemplary support towards peaceful co-existence and cooperative multilateralism.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 1st MILGEM Ship, PNS Babur, built by Turkey, the president said Pakistan appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role in international peace and stability.

The president said the people and the government of Pakistan would continue to stand by Turkey for the achievement of the shared goals of peace and prosperity.



He said Pakistan and Turkey were faced with common challenges and threats and both countries had deepened the security cooperation.

He particularly congratulated the Turkish defence ministry for making great progress under the leadership of President Erdogan, defying all odds and challenges to change the destiny of Turkey and thanked the Turkish president for inviting him to attend the inauguration ceremony.

— With additional input from APP.