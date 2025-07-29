Rahul dares Modi to deny Trump's claim of Indian jets being downed

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of Congress party, speaks in Indian parliament during discussion on India-Pakistan conflict, New Delhi, July 29, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@RahulGandhi

MP claims BS001 wreckage found near Bathinda.

Trump confirms five jets downed in strikes.

Owaisi refuses to watch India-Pakistan Asia Cup.

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over US President Donald Trump’s claim that five Indian fighter jets were shot down during clashes with Pakistan.

Speaking during a session of the Lok Sabha, Gandhi issued a bold challenge to Indian prime minister: “If Modi has the courage, let him say in this House that Trump lied. Say that there was no ceasefire and no Indian jets were downed.”

He added: “If Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should stand up and speak the truth.”

Gandhi’s remarks came after President Trump confirmed that five Indian aircraft were downed and credited himself 28 times for brokering ceasefires between India and Pakistan.

The controversy comes amid intense debate in India’s Lok Sabha over "Operation Sandor", where the opposition continues to slam the government for misleading the nation and its military.

MP says he saw crashed plane

Adding weight to the opposition’s charge, Congress MP Amarinder Singh presented photographic evidence of what he said was the wreckage of a downed Rafale fighter jet.

Singh told the House he personally visited the crash site near Bhisiana Air Force Station in Punjab, where he saw the tail section of an aircraft marked BS001, a Rafale identifier.

Singh also revealed that one person was killed and nine were injured in the incident. He criticised the government for sending the air force into combat with “hands tied,” and accused Air Marshal A.K. Bharti of misleading the public by claiming an "unknown aircraft" had crashed, despite privately admitting the loss.

The incident occurred during retaliatory strikes by the Pakistan Air Force on the night of May 6-7, which brought down six Indian aircraft, including Rafales.

This was later backed by French authorities and reinforced by Trump’s public statement confirming five losses.

Pak-India match issue

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed moral opposition to India’s cricket match against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled for September 14.

“My conscience doesn’t allow me to watch the match,” he said, questioning why cricket ties continue while trade, aviation, and water-sharing are suspended.

Owaisi stated: “We are blocking 80% of Pakistan’s water, claiming that blood and water can’t flow together — so how can cricket go on?”