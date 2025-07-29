 
Diplomatic setback to India: Trump writes letter to Khalistan leader

Letter issued ahead of August 17 Khalistan referendum in Washington, DC

July 29, 2025

United States President Donald Trump and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, prominent pro-Khalistan activist. — Reuters/File
  • Trump prioritises citizens' safety and American values.
  • Pannun seeks US support for self-determination.
  • He asks Trump to protect pro-Khalistan Sikhs from India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing government has faced yet another diplomatic embarrassment on the global stage, this time from its strategic ally, the United States.

US President Donald Trump has written a letter to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent pro-Khalistan activist and General Counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), reaffirming his administration’s commitment to safeguarding American values and citizens' rights.

The letter has come as a blow to New Delhi, particularly as it coincides with the upcoming Khalistan referendum scheduled for August 17 in Washington, DC.

The letter, dated July 24, 2025, and bearing the official White House seal, was shared by Pannun in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his message, he welcomed Trump’s stance and claimed it as a response to SFJ’s ongoing campaign urging the US government to:

  • check what he termed “Modi’s assassination regime’s trade imbalance”;
  • protect pro-Khalistan Sikhs from India’s cross-border repression;
  • and support the Sikh community’s right to self-determination.

Pannun’s tweet highlighted that President Trump “affirms and assures” in his letter: “My Administration puts our citizens, our values, and our Nation FIRST… ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity worldwide.”

In the official communication, President Trump praised American strength and reiterated his vision of prioritising domestic security, justice, and economic revival.

“As President, I will always fight for the values that bind us together as Americans—freedom, justice, and faith,” he wrote. Trump also stated that on his first day in office, he signed an Executive Order mandating the State Department to ensure all operations prioritise American interests, alongside a 90-day freeze on foreign aid to reassess its impact.

The development adds pressure to India, particularly as it follows last year’s failed assassination attempt on Pannun, orchestrated by India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

The plot, which was to be carried out on American soil, resulted in the arrest of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who has since been indicted in the United States.

