Pak vs WI: West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket in first Test

Hassan Ali (R) of Pakistan looks on as Jayden Seales (L) of the West Indies celebrate during day 4 of the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 15, 2021.

KINGSTON: : In a nerve-wracking Test match, West Indies defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the first game played at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Chasing 168 for victory, Kemar Roach hit the winning runs late on the fourth day as the veteran seam bowler ended undefeated on 30.

"I just stayed positive and was just trying to take on every ball as it came," said 34-year-old Roach.

"I was just trying to pick the gaps and run hard. Just believing and backing myself."

Jermaine Blackwood scored 55 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets in the second innings of the match.



The second match of the series takes place at the same venue from Friday.