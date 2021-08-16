Pakistan committed to Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity: PM Imran Khan

Pakistani people have always held reverence for the Saudi leadership, states PM Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in conversation with the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces stated on Monday stated that Pakistan is committed to maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Saudi Armed forces General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly called on PM Imran Khan today at his office, a press release by the PM's office said.

The premier welcomed the delegation and conveyed his warm regards to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prime minister added that the Pakistani people have always admired and revered the Saudi leadership. He further stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have close fraternal ties.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan and the Saudi General discussed a range of important issues.

The premier expressed the desire to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation within the two countries and also strengthen people-to-people linkages.

PM Imran Khan expressed hope that the recently established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) would play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields, the statement said.



He further expressed satisfaction regarding the defence relationship between the two countries, adding that he wishes the cooperation would grow in the coming years.

The Saudi General also acknowledged the collaboration and expressed appreciation for the professionalism displayed by the Pakistani armed forces.

The meeting discussed the situation in Yemen and PM Imran Khan extended support for resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He appreciated Saudi Arabia's role in settling the conflict in Yemen.

The press release further said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic fraternal relations rooted in common faith, a shared history, and mutual support. The regular and high-level exchanges are a reflection of relations between the two countries.