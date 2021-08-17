PPP expresses concerns over Afghanistan’s situation and its implications in Pakistan

File photo

PPP expressed deep concerns over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and its implications for women and youth in the country.

PPP CEC meeting deliberated to formulate the party future policy on Afghanistan.

The party decided to continue its existing policy of supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution, say sources.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) Monday expressed deep concerns over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and its implications for women and youth of the war-torn country.

The PPP met to review the evolving situation in Afghanistan after Taliban took over Kabul and announced victory.

According to a report published in The News, the PPP’s CEC meeting, jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, reiterated its support for a democratic, inclusive, pluralistic Afghanistan, where all citizens are free to realise their full potential in society.

The meeting deliberated to formulate the party future policy on Afghanistan and its implications in Pakistan.



According to a source attending the meeting, the party decided to continue its existing policy of supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution.

It said if a coalition government is constituted in Afghanistan, it should comprise of all stakeholders. It was decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would announce party’s policy on Afghanistan in a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday (today).