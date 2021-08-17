PPP calls for taking parliament into confidence over Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press briefing, alongside Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman in Karachi, on August 17, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Even a common person has concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal says.

"We will not allow any confusion over terrorist organisations."

Bilawal asks government to revamp security detail of CPEC.

KARACHI: The federal government should take the parliament into confidence over the situation in Afghanistan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday, following the Taliban's takeover of the war-torn country.

The Taliban entered the capital Kabul on Sunday and ousted president Ashraf Ghani as a result of the culmination of a rapid offensive by the group to take back the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.

"Even a common person has concerns over the situation in Afghanistan," Bilawal said while addressing a press conference and pointed out that the federal government should take immediate steps as Pakistan faced threats ahead.

The PPP chairman demanded the federal government not to compromise on terrorism and immediately implement the National Action Plan, as terrorists had targetted journalists, armed forces, and politicians in the country.

Bilawal's press conference in Karachi was taking place at the same time as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's post-cabinet media briefing in Islamabad, where he had said that the "peaceful" transfer of power in Afghanistan was a welcome sign.

'Will not allow confusion over terrorist organisations'

"Terrorist activities were carried out in Dasu and Karachi [...] and if the government does not pay attention towards it, then these incidents will increase," the PPP chairman said.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) were involved in the Dasu incident that had occurred in July, leading to the death of 11 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Bilawal asked the government to ensure the changing situation in Afghanistan does not affect Pakistan, as he warned of an influx of Afghan refugees if the war prolongs.



The PPP chairman said the security detail of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be revamped following the terrorist attacks.



"There is no confusion between the armed forces and us over terrorist organisations [...] only Prime Minister Imran Khan is the one in confusion," the PPP chairman said.

"We will not allow any confusion over terrorist organisations."

The "selected government" has made the lives of the people of Punjab difficult, and the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also voicing their concerns over the incumbent regime's policies, he added.