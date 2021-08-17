Saudi General lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, sacrifices in war against terrorism

Saudi General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili (left) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (right). Courtesy: Saudi Press Agency/ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Saudi General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, a press release by ISPR reported.

Chairman JCSC thanked General Al-Ruwaili for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution to regional peace and stability.



The Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters.



During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both Pakistan and KSA.

General Al-Ruwaili and Chairman JCSC agreed that both countries share a history of "cordial relations" and a "deep spirit of brotherhood" which is converting into an "enduring partnership".

The Saudi and Pakistani General deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, counter-terrorism, and bilateral cooperation for defence and security.

During the meeting, prevailing regional situations in Afghanistan and IIOJ&K were also discussed.

Chairman JCSC further stated that both KSA and Pakistan share a common perception of national and international issues.

The Saudi general was also presented with the "Guard of Honour" by a tri-services contingent upon arrival.