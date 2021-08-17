 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi General lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, sacrifices in war against terrorism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Saudi General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili (left) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (right). Courtesy: Saudi Press Agency/ISPR.
Saudi General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili (left) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (right). Courtesy: Saudi Press Agency/ISPR. 

  • Both dignitaries discuss measures to enhance military engagement between the two countries. 
  • Regional situations in Afghanistan and IIOJ&K were discussed, ISPR reported. 
  • "KSA and Pakistan share common perception on national and international issues," states Chairman JCSC. 

RAWALPINDI: Saudi General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, a press release by ISPR reported. 

The Saudi General "lauded the high professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in [the] fight against terrorism," the press release stated. 

Chairman JCSC thanked General Al-Ruwaili for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution to regional peace and stability.

The Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters. 

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both Pakistan and KSA. 

General Al-Ruwaili and Chairman JCSC agreed that both countries share a history of "cordial relations" and a "deep spirit of brotherhood" which is converting into an "enduring partnership".  

The Saudi and Pakistani General deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, counter-terrorism, and bilateral cooperation for defence and security. 

During the meeting, prevailing regional situations in Afghanistan and IIOJ&K were also discussed. 

Chairman JCSC further stated that both KSA and Pakistan share a common perception of national and international issues. 

The Saudi general was also presented with the "Guard of Honour" by a tri-services contingent upon arrival. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

'Great responsibility' rests on Afghan leadership in current situation: PM Imran Khan

'Great responsibility' rests on Afghan leadership in current situation: PM Imran Khan
We seek the Taliban's assurance Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan: President Alvi

We seek the Taliban's assurance Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan: President Alvi
Sindh to reopen schools on August 23

Sindh to reopen schools on August 23
Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14

Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14
PPP calls for taking parliament into confidence over Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover

PPP calls for taking parliament into confidence over Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover
'Consensus on use of technology by election commission', claims Shibli Faraz

'Consensus on use of technology by election commission', claims Shibli Faraz
Pakistan welcomes 'peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan welcomes 'peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan': Fawad Chaudhry
Traffic cops suspended for misbehaving with citizen in Lahore's Cavalry Ground

Traffic cops suspended for misbehaving with citizen in Lahore's Cavalry Ground
PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood elected new president Azad Kashmir

PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood elected new president Azad Kashmir
Sindh health dept recommends reopening schools with 50% attendance

Sindh health dept recommends reopening schools with 50% attendance
Strong, independent, accountable institutions are the key to development

Strong, independent, accountable institutions are the key to development

Latest

view all