Shibli Faraz invites FAFEN, PILDAT to inspect newly-developed EVMs

The EVMs cannot be tampered with as they aren't connected to the internet, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. File photo

EVMs have been developed in accordance with PM Imran Khan's vision and federal cabinet's directives.

The EVMs have been inspected by PM Imran Khan, president, parliamentarians. and ECP.

PM Imran Khan cast a mock vote to test the performance of the EVM.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has invited Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) to inspect the newly-developed electronic voting machines (EVMs).



Faraz sent on Friday a letter to the FAFEN chief executive officer and PILDAT, stating that the EVMs have been developed in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and directives of the federal cabinet in a bid to make elections in Pakistan transparent.

The letter further stated that the federal minister wants to give a briefing to FAFEN and PILDAT on the EVM.

PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, parliamentarians, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have already inspected the EVMs, it read.



'Electronic voting machine ready'

Earlier this month, the Science and Technology Minister had announced the development of the electronic voting machine at a press conference, where he said that the machine is ready to use.

Later, PM Imran Khan cast a mock vote to test the performance of the EVM during a detailed briefing by Faraz.

Faraz declared the EVMs as the “best” solution to rigging, saying that the machines cannot tampered with, so their use could make the elections transparent.

Faraz had also asked other political parties to come and test the EVMs and satisfy themselves.