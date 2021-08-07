PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz briefs PM about the features and use of the machine

The electronic voting machine does not need internet, says Faraz.

Faraz had announced the development of the machine on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday cast a mock vote to test the performance of the newly developed electronic voting machine.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan on the features and use of the machine, ahead of the performance check.

"The software of the machine has been developed in accordance with top quality standards," said Faraz.

He said that the machine does not need internet.

PM Imran Khan congratulated the team behind the development of the machine on a successful first run.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has also decided to have members of the parliament and the four provincial assemblies inspect the voting machine.

'Electronic voting machine ready'

Faraz had announced the development of the electronic voting machine on Tuesday at a press conference in Islamabad, where he said that the machine is ready to use.

The minister said that no tampering can be done with the machine since it does not involve the use of the internet.

He asserted that his ministry will ensure that the opposition parties are fully satisfied with the use of electronic voting machine, and that it will be demonstrated before the cabinet, parliament and Election Commission of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan has repeatedly said that electronic voting is the only way to ensure transparency and prevent rigging in elections.

The Opposition, however, has yet to agree to work with the government on electoral reforms, which include the use of electronic voting machines.