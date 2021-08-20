Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry on Thursday hosted the Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado to raise critical funding to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa impacted by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS.

The Duke of Sussex said in a statement:

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sentebale said the organisation is grateful for the Duke’s “personal contribution, which will allow the organisation to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa.”

According to reports, record $3.5 million in funds were raised through the event.

The Sentebale Teambeat --which included charity ambassador Nacho Figueras-- beat the Royal Salute and U.S. Polo Assn.teams 3-0, with Prince Harry scoring two goals.