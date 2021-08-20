 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Nida Mujahid Hussain
,
Web Desk

Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as Foreign Office spokesperson

By
Nida Mujahid Hussain
,
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

The newly appointed spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. — Foreign Office
The newly appointed spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. — Foreign Office

  • Iftikhar Ahmad is a career diplomat.
  • Has held several positions in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and missions abroad.
  • Chaudhri to take charge as high commissioner to Australia.

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has replaced Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the outgoing spokesperson announced on Friday.

The newly appointed spokesperson is a career diplomat who has held several positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Pakistan missions abroad.

He was, prior to this new assignment, serving as the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Thailand. Previously, he served as director-general (United Nations) at the ministry from 2014 to 2017, according to the FO's website.

Related items

Born in 1966 in Lahore, Iftikhar holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology and a degree in Arts from the University of Punjab.

Chaudhri — who had replaced Aisha Farooqui last year — has been appointed as the high commissioner to Australia, the FO said, and he is set to leave the country soon to assume his new position.

More From Pakistan:

Another harassment video sparks anger on social media in Pakistan

Another harassment video sparks anger on social media in Pakistan
Govt's attempts to 'muzzle media' through 'draconian' PMDA rejected by stakeholders

Govt's attempts to 'muzzle media' through 'draconian' PMDA rejected by stakeholders
PIA flight from Kabul carrying 90 more passengers arrives in Islamabad

PIA flight from Kabul carrying 90 more passengers arrives in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan calls meeting to discuss Afghan situation

PM Imran Khan calls meeting to discuss Afghan situation

Shibli Faraz invites FAFEN, PILDAT to inspect newly-developed EVMs

Shibli Faraz invites FAFEN, PILDAT to inspect newly-developed EVMs
Sindh schools to remain closed for another week

Sindh schools to remain closed for another week
Nazia Hassan Foundation dissolved in UK over failing to comply with legal requirements

Nazia Hassan Foundation dissolved in UK over failing to comply with legal requirements
'No space for women on Pakistani Twitter Spaces'

'No space for women on Pakistani Twitter Spaces'
PM Imran Khan welcomes foreign investment worth $85m in Pakistani start-up Airlift

PM Imran Khan welcomes foreign investment worth $85m in Pakistani start-up Airlift
Punjab suspends cops for neglecting to respond to woman's assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

Punjab suspends cops for neglecting to respond to woman's assault at Minar-e-Pakistan
In Pakistan, children are at 'extreme risk' from climate impacts, finds UNICEF report

In Pakistan, children are at 'extreme risk' from climate impacts, finds UNICEF report
Meals on wheels: PM Imran Khan to expand Ehsaas kitchen trucks to Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore

Meals on wheels: PM Imran Khan to expand Ehsaas kitchen trucks to Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore

Latest

view all